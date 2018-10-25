Google rebuffs Pixel 3 wireless charging complaints

Google has responded to reports that one of the Pixel 3‘s best features, its wireless charging capabilities, is confined to its first-party Pixel Stand accessory – and perhaps unsurprisingly, the search giant says it’s not really a problem.

Speaking to Trusted Reviews, Google said that third-party wireless charging pads are absolutely going to be supported by the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, adding that it’s “working” with partners to ensure that 10W fast-charging accessories are supported by its latest flagships.

“We don’t limit third-party devices, in fact, we’re working with our partners in the Made for Google program to get fast 10W chargers certified for use with Pixel 3 (Belkin announced its 10W Pixel 3 charger already which will launch in the coming weeks). Pixel Stand and Pixel 3 work together through the protocol we’ve developed for fast charging. Everything else charges at the industry standard Qi 5W,” a Google representative told Trusted Reviews.

As background, an Android Police report recently revealed that only the official Google Pixel Stand accessory supports fast 10W wireless charging, while third-party products are stuck on slower 5W charging speeds – even if they are 10W capable.

The discovery came to light after a reader (‘Alex’) contacted the blog to inform them that a recently purchased 10W charger from popular accessory maker Anker was only clocking 5W speeds. Anker confirmed the bad news to Alex, saying that their testing attributed the downgraded capabilities to a restriction put in place by Google.

“Google’s official wireless charger can provide 10W for the newly-released Pixel 3 and Pixel XL 3, however, according to our quality engineer, Pixel sets a limitation for a third-party charging accessories and we are afraid that even our fast wireless charger can only provide 5W for these 2x devices. Our quality team is to purchase this new models to have a try, once we get a test answer, we will keep the product page updated,” Anker reportedly told the Android Police reader.

Google representatives subsequently confirmed this, telling the site that a “secure handshake” was necessary to charge the Pixel 3 duo – and that only the Pixel Stand knew this particular golf club ritual.

It was also pointed out that the device appears to register “Charging rapidly” on its screen regardless of whether it’s supping 10W or 5W juice – which is confusing at best.

Part of the gripe no doubt stems from the fact that the Pixel Stand sure isn’t cheap at £69 – by way of comparison, a 10W Anker wireless charging pad costs just £18 on Amazon, albeit with no additional functionality.

