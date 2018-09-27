Almost every detail about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has already leaked ahead of the anticipated October unveiling of the two handsets, but it looks like the search giant has another device up its sleeve: the Pixel Stand.

Google appears to be preparing to launch a new type of device called the Pixel Stand, a charging dock that will reportedly transform your phone into a Google Assistant-powered smart display, similar to the Google Home Hub.

After doing some digging, app developer Kieron Quinn found out (via XDA Developers) what else the Pixel Stand will be useful for. According to Quinn, the accessory is designed to:

Display weather information

Set reminders

Set timers

Play games

Make phone calls

Read messages

Play music

Set alarms

Play news

“Explore what’s new”

An August leak revealed that Google’s next flagship will almost certainly feature wireless charging. However, a leak from 9to5Google suggests the Pixel Stand will require a phone to be docked into it via USB-C.

This has been corroborated by an alleged press render of the Google Pixel Stand leaked by MySmartPrice.

If the device pictured (above) is indeed the real deal, it looks… very minimalist. Which does make some sense, as Google surely wouldn’t want it to compete with the Google Home Hub, a higher-end smart display that’s also expected to land this October.

As well as the render, a pair of short animations discovered within a beta version of the Google app have hinted that the Pixel Stand will have a circular base. Right now, we simply don’t know if the Stand will be capable of charging phones wirelessly, or if you’ll have to dock your handset in via an inbuilt USB-C connection.

However, when you attach your phone to it, it appears your handset will both charge and go into a sort of smart display mode. It essentially looks like a heavily simplified UI that lets you swipe for different features, like alarms, messages, calendar events and music.

There is, of course, a chance that the Pixel Stand won’t make an appearance at Google’s upcoming launch event, but we’ll be slightly surprised if it didn’t.

The follow-up to the Google Pixel 2 is expected to launch on October 4, with the XL version said to measure in at 6.7-inches, and the regular model rumoured to come in at 5.4-inches.

The super-size model is also expected to feature a screen notch, but there won’t be one on the more generic-looking Pixel 3.

Is wireless charging a deal-breaker for you? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.