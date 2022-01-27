Philips’ OLED807 is brighter than ever, adds new AI features

Philips has revealed some details of its TV range for 2022, and for its mid-range OLED contender its bringing a number of improvements to extract even more performance.

The most notable additions to the OLED807’s spec is the move to the 6th Gen P5 AI processor, along with the use of the new OLED EX panel for a brighter light output and the addition of IMAX Enhanced support.

Improvements to the P5 AI processing include adding more ‘intelligence’ to the TV’s light sensor. The sensor monitors the current level of ambient light within a room and is able to adjust brightness, gamma and colour in real time to ensure contrast for SDR and HDR content is fully optimised.

A new version of the AI Auto Film Mode automatically switches between picture modes on the fly, and there will be the ability for viewers to prioritise the system by selecting Eye Care, Dark Detail Optimization or Colour Temperature Optimization options.

The Smart picture modes feature a new option with Crystal Clear mode that replaces the Vivid mode. This new mode is said to offer “the same ultra-crisp images and rich colours” but with more of a natural balance between sharpness, colour and contrast.

HDR formats extend to HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ (Adaptive) and Dolby Vision. While there appears the usual cadre of Dolby Vision Bright and Dark modes, Dolby Vision IQ does not appear to be a part of the set-up. Joining the range of formats Philips supports is IMAX Enhanced, which presents content in the IMAX aspect ratio and to the higher brightness and detail standards required for certification.

The OLED807 is well-suited for gamers with HDMI 2.1, a list that includes eARC, VRR for 4K from 40Hz to120Hz at a full bandwidth of 48Gbps (444, 12 bit), AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-SYNC, plus Auto Game and Auto-Low-Latency modes. Philips joins the likes of LG and Samsung by adding a new on-screen Game bar for quicker access to picture and sound settings that can be adjusted while playing games.

For those still worried about burn-in and image retention, Philips has carried over its anti-burn in technology that uses an advanced logo detection to reduce the brightness of static content and logos in specific parts of the screen without compromising brightness elsewhere.

From a sound perspective the OLED807 have been upgraded to a 70W 2.1 sound system, which uses a dedicated triple ring, rear facing bass driver and four passive radiators. There’s DTS Play Fi support for high-resolution audio playback, multi-room and easy connection to other Play Fi compatible TVs, mobile devices, soundbars and speakers.

With Philips sticking with Android TV OS (v11), Google Assistant is built-in and there’s Works with Alexa (effectively through another device).

As per usual there’s no word on pricing and availability just yet, but we’d expect the OLED807 to launch at similar prices to its OLED806 predecessor and likely appear in retail stores and online in the summer of 2022.