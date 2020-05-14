Paper Mario: The Origami King folds out onto Nintendo Switch this July

Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Origami King, a new entry in the RPG series coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

This new title seemingly came out of nowhere, and will be launching in just a couple of months time on July 17, adding a nice exclusive to the Switch catalogue during a quiet period.

Unveiled with a stylish and oftentimes hilarious trailer, it begins with Mario talking to an origami-fied Princess Peach, asking Mario kindly if he wants to “crease himself” and join the strange new race of enemies.

“In Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, King Olly has bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, coloured streamers and transported it to a distant mountain,” reads the official press release.

Mario will need to work with Luigi, Princess Peach and other allies to take back the Mushroom Kingdom by using a bunch of new tools, including the 1000-Fold Arms which allow the players to interact with the environment by pushing and pulling certain objects.

These will also be used to solve an assortment of puzzles alongside new and existing characters from the Mario universe. It will even see our beloved plumber teaming up with the infamous Bowser to take out a threat greater than he ever was.

Origami King will feature a battle system very different from previous entries in the series, described by Nintendo as a “ring-based” affair, and keen strategy will be required to emerge victorious. The world is also filled with secrets to discover and optional minigames to partake in.

You should keep an eye on the trailer’s closing seconds too, since it drops a less than subtle hint for Metroid Prime 4. Perhaps we’re set to receive some news on the long-awaited sequel in the near future?

