Last week, Oppo confirmed that its next Find X flagship would be one of the first phones to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

“The new Find X smartphone series will push the boundaries of display and camera”, announced Oppo in the press release.

Now, prolific leaksters Evan Blass and Digital Chat Station have revealed some of the specs they expect to see on the new Oppo phone, rumoured to be called the Find X3 or the Find X3 Pro.

According to Blass, the Find X3 Pro – codenamed Fussi – will be marketed with the slogan “Awaken Color” to draw attention to its support of end-to-end 10-bit colour. The 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3216 display has an adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz and is capable of displaying images in its quad camera’s 1.07 billion native colours.

The quad camera itself will reportedly include a 50MP main wide-angle lens, a 50MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 3MP macro lens with 25x zoom. The macro lens will also apparently be circled with lights, allowing it to function as a “de facto microscope”.

The Pro is expected to be 8mm thick with a curved screen and back, and weigh in at 190g. The backs will reportedly have a ceramic glaze or matte frosted glass design and come in black and blue, with white joining the range later.

Blass says the Pro will be fitted with a dual cell 4,500mAh battery and support 650w SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30w WOOC Air wireless charging. The NFC design also boasts a dual-body antenna, allowing users to make payments screen-down as well as with the back of their device.

Lastly, the Find X3 Pro will run Oppo’s Android 11 based ColorOS 11 software.

The display, camera and battery details were also leaked by Digital Chat Station on Twitter today (via MyFixGuide), though the tipster appears to refer to the Find X3 series rather than specifying the Pro model as Blass did.

The Oppo Find X3 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021, with the price and release date still to be confirmed.

