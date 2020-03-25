OnePlus 8 Pro leaked images have got us very excited

Candid pictures have revealed the all-new design of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship handset, and we simply can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Images published by PC Tablet have given us our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro, and have revealed some telling aspects about the device. For starts, it seems to have ditched the distinctive pop-up camera from the OnePlus 7T Pro, with a small cut-out selfie camera taking its place instead; furthermore, the screen seems to curve around the edges, similar to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The rear panel shows off three camera sensors, stacked vertically in a rounded camera module.

On top of these design quirks, there are plenty more rumours circulating regarding the specifications for the new smartphone. First of all it’s expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which can offer 5G connectivity via the X55 modem. The display you see in the image above has been confirmed to have a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and ensuring a very smooth scrolling experience. The OnePlus 8 is slated for a May release date (though that may well be subject to change in view of the coronavirus pandemic), and we can’t wait to see what other super specs it’s got in store for us.

We praised its predecessor, the OnePlus 7T Pro, giving it four stars out of five in our review. In particular, we were impressed by the display, the excellent performance, its speedy charging capabilities, and the innovative selfie camera design (so we’re disappointed that it appears to have been ditched for the following generation). But there were still areas for potential improvement, most especially in regard to the camera, which still does lag behind premium Android rivals such as the Google Pixel 4 and the Huawei P30 Pro.

