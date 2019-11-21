OnePlus 8: Price, release date, specs and all the biggest leaks

The OnePlus 7T series has only been out for around a month now, but a slew of leaks about the next generation OnePlus 8 have already surfaced.

2019 was a path-breaking year for OnePlus, which introduced premium ‘Pro’ models to its range for the first time. Previously so well-known for selling competitive mid-range devices, it was interesting to see the brand try its hand at a genuine flagship.

We were very impressed by the standard of OnePlus’ 2019 batch, with all four handsets attracting positive reviews. Naturally, we’re already buzzing with anticipation for next year’s handsets.

OnePlus 8 release date

The OnePlus range has settled down to form a fairly reliable pattern of release over recent years. Excluding the T-series (released approximately six months after the main line of phones), here’s when the mainstream handsets have hit the market:

OnePlus 7 — May 2019

OnePlus 6 — May 2018

OnePlus 5 — June 2017

OnePlus 3 — June 2016

Therefore it’s reasonable to expect that the OnePlus 8 will be unveiled in or around May 2020. We’ll keep scanning the horizon for any more specific information as it comes in.

OnePlus 8 price

OnePlus’ prices have risen considerably over recent years — but in all fairness, so have prices in the rest of the market as well.

The £699 OnePlus 7T Pro is comfortably the brand’s priciest handset yet, and the OnePlus 7T is excellent value for money but hardly cheap, at £549. Below is a graphic showing the rise of OnePlus smartphones over time, up to spring 2019:

It’s possible that the OnePlus 8 could be an exception to this rule, since trendsetter Apple has reduced the price of its new base model, the iPhone 11, to £729. It would be considerably against the ‘flagship-killing’ philosophy of OnePlus were they to release handsets costing even more than the notoriously pricey iPhones.

So we’d expect the prices to be around the same again in 2020, and hopefully the devices will still deliver the good value for money that OnePlus has traditionally delivered in spades.

OnePlus 8 design

So far we’ve received plenty of hints at the direction that OnePlus will take with its next design, and if the information is legit then we expect some feathers to be ruffled.

The OnePlus 7 Pro took the bold step of introducing a pop-up selfie camera so that the screen was uninterrupted by even the most subtle notch. But now it seems that OnePlus will adopt a cut-out selfie camera similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10, an rumour that’s been since corroborated by several different sources.

The first rumour arrived courtesy of OnLeaks and CashKaro, who showed off a render (above) including the cutout notch, back in early November — before the OnePlus 7T had even gone on sale!

But the speculation was given extra weight by a blueprint leaked by True Tech, which indicates that the OnePlus 8 will have a single selfie camera cutout, and the Pro edition will have a dual camera.

The surprising design appeared to be confirmed in a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who showed surreptitious snaps of a physical device out in the wild with the design tweaks that we’ve mentioned (below).

With every leak, we become more confident that this design is indeed correct.

The logic behind this move, which could be regarded as a backwards step, seems to be that a cutout notch allows for two separate sensors for better selfies. The trade-off is of course that you’ll no longer have an uninterrupted screen.

Aside from this key element of design, the body of the phone looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The vertical camera module remains this time around, in place of the circular style favoured by the OnePlus 7T, and the bezels look to be are minimal, while the screen appears to have a gentle curve at the edges.

OnePlus 8 display

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro upon its release was the 90Hz display refresh rate, then a rarity outside of specialist gaming phones.

Since then though, this functionality has spread to the Google Pixel 4 as well, and we expect further manufacturers to implement it on their flagships in 2020. But where will OnePlus go from here?

It seems that the rumours are pointing towards an even greater display refresh rate: 120Hz to be exact, according to leaker Max J.

This would represent another leap forward for the industry, seeing as 60Hz remains the standard tech on most phones today. A faster refresh rate will mean a far smoother interface that will be noticeably slicker than almost any other devices on the market.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that this rumour will be vindicated in time.

OnePlus 8 specs

Typically, OnePlus phones run on the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset, which in 2020 is expected to be the Snapdragon 865.

They pack a considerable punch of processing power, and performance level is one of OnePlus’ major attractions. We’ve already come across a few juicy rumours about the Snapdragon 865, expected to be announced before the end of this year.

The first rumour concerns whether or not the chip will have an integrated 5G modem for greater efficiency.

Roland Quandt reports that there are two different variants of the chip, one with and one without the crucial modem. This raises the interesting point of whether OnePlus will stick with its strategy of releasing a separate 5G-enabled phone (such as the OnePlus 7 5G), or whether 5G will become a standard specification of the Pro model.

We’ve also spied some information about the actual performance of the new chip. The GPU will apparently be an Adreno 650 with a clock speed of 587MHz, and a 17-20% gain over the performance of the Snapdragon 855’s Adreno 640 GPU.

Considering we described the 855-toting OnePlus 7 Pro as “unbelievably fast, with great multitasking credentials”, this is very encouraging news indeed.

