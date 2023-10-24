Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 12 tipped to restore wireless charging

It seems likely that the forthcoming OnePlus 12 will correct one of our biggest issues with the brand’s recent work, restoring wireless charging to the package.

According to a pair of trusted sources, the OnePlus 12 will feature wireless charging. Established tipster Max Jambor has taken to Twitter to confirm as much.

As you can see, Jambor claims that OnePlus will jump straight back in with speedy 50W wireless charging, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

This assertion has seemingly been backed up by Digital Chat Station, another well-regarded leaker of smartphone features. They took to Weibo to claim (via machine translation) that the OnePlus 12 will “include 50W wireless charging”.

We love the OnePlus 11 (pictured), having given it a 4.5 star review earlier in the year. It might have scored a ‘perfect’ 5 but for a few niggles, most prominently its mystifying lack of wireless charging.

The Chinese brand doubled down on this baffling decision with the recent OnePlus Open – a gorgeous £1,600 foldable phone with almost everything to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, except for the fact that it doesn’t support wireless charging.

OnePlus’s explanation for the lack of wireless charging has always been to point to the brand’s speedy wired charging. However, as the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro showed – not to mention rival efforts like the Xiaomi 13 and the Honor Magic 5 Pro – it’s quite possible to have both.

The question is, with the OnePlus 12 set to be announced in December, might it be one of the first Android phones to support the MagSafe-like Qi2 wireless charging standard?

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) that established the Qi2 standard has said that the first Qi2 phones will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, so it’s a possibility.

