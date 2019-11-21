One of this generation’s scariest games is hatching onto Nintendo Switch

Creative Assembly and Nintendo have confirmed that Alien Isolation will be bursting onto the hybrid console this December – ready to spook you just in time for Christmas.

Having originally launched for the PS4, Xbox One and PC back in October 2014, it stands up as one of this generation’s finest examples of survival horror, and arguably the best licensed game ever made.

Taking place after the events of 1979’s Alien, Isolation puts in the shoes of Amanda Ripley as she finds herself stranded on the Sevastopol – a space station without power or resources. Oh, and a Xenomorph has unfortunately found its way onboard.

Played from a first-person perspective, it’s a genuinely terrifying experience which is eerily accurate to the film’s that inspired it. Creative Assembly had access to a vast array of assets during development, ensuring every aspect of Isolation felt authentic.

“Terrifying, tense and almost unbearable, this is the Alien adaptation you’ve always dreamed of. It’s not quite flawless and the hide-and-seek gameplay can be tough going, but few other movie tie-ins work so hard to capture not just the look of the film, but the emotion and the pacing,” reads our 4.5/5 review.

Weighing in at 17.7GB, the Nintendo Switch version of Alien Isolation will incorporate gyro controls much like the recent Overwatch port, and will come with all previously released downloadable content. So, you’re getting the full package with little compromise.

Throughout Isolation you’ll need to hide from acid-dripping Xenomorphs and deadly androids, using whatever tools you can find to distract them and survive. Firearms are in short supply, and relatively useless in the face of danger. On most occasions, you’ll have little choice but to run.

