Nvidia teases the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

During its CES 2022 Special Address, Nvidia teased its upcoming RTX 3090 Ti, which looks set to become the company’s most powerful graphics card yet.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti will use the same Ampere architecture as the rest of its 30-Series siblings, but will reach new performance heights thanks to improved memory.

The RTX 3090 Ti features the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory as the standard RTX 3090 graphics card, but Nvidia has been able to push the memory speed to 21Gbps for a nearly 7.7% faster memory clock.

Nvidia also confirmed that the RTX 3090 Ti will feature 40 Shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 Tensor teraflops. Nvidia unfortunately didn’t reveal what kind of performance we can expect from these new specs.

However, Nvidia did say to “tune in later this month for more details” so we may get a better idea of its performance level very soon, while also potentially finding out more information on its release date and price.

We’re also curious to know what kind of power consumption this upcoming graphics card will have, as rumours have suggested it could have a 450W TDP, which is 100W more than the existing RTX 3090.

Nvidia made several other announcements during its CES 2022, including the more budget-friendly RTX 3050 GPU, and new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 mobile GPUs for laptops.

The Trusted Take

It’s officially confirmed, the RTX 3090 Ti is real! Sadly, Nvidia didn’t provide a huge amount of detail, preferring to tease the new graphics card rather than give us a full breakdown. But to know that this graphics card exists is enough.

Of course, this card isn’t really a realistic option for most gamers, as it’s a given that it’s going to have a sky-high price. Most people should wait for the next-generation RTX 4000 range instead, which could launch at the end of this year. But this is still nevertheless an exciting announcement.

