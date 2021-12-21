Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti: Photo of upcoming graphics card leaks online

Rumours suggest the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti could launch in early 2022, becoming the most powerful graphics card currently available.

While Nvidia is yet to confirm the existence of the rumoured graphics card, Chinese publication ITHome (via VideoCardz) has posted an alleged photo of an RTX 3090 Ti graphics card made by third-party manufacturer TUF Gaming. This is arguably the most credible evidence yet to indicate that the RTX 3090 Ti exists.

Reports suggest the RTX 3090 Ti will feature 10,752 CUDA cores and 21 Gbps memory. We don’t know what kind of performance the upcoming GPU is capable of just yet, but we expect it to excel at 4K gaming, and potentially even be capable of hitting a 8K resolution.

For more details on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, keep reading on

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti could be officially unveiled on 4 January 2022 and arrive in stores on 27 January, according to VideoCardz.

We already know Nvidia will be holding a new conference on 4 January as part of CES 2022, so it makes a lot of sense for the company to announce a new graphics card on this date.

Price

There’s no official word on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti just yet, but Wccftech claims that Nvidia could stick to the same $1499 starting price that it used when it first launched the RTX 3090.

If accurate, we’d expect the existing Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card to see a price cut. That said, with the GPU shortage still ongoing, it will likely be difficult to buy the graphics cards at their intended retail prices.

Specs

Nvidia hasn’t officially revealed anything about the RTX 3090 Ti just yet, but we’ve seen several reports and leaks that have given us a potential sneak peek at the graphics card.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti will apparently feature a GA102 GPU core with 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB GDDR6X memory. For comparison, the existing RTX 3090 features 10,496 CUDA cores and the same 24GB GDDR6X memory.

However, the memory is said to have been given a boost by Micron, pushing up the memory speeds up to 21Gbps, while the RTX 3090 is limited to 19.5Gbps.

It’s not all good news though, as the RTX 3090 Ti has been tipped to have a 450W TDB, which means it could see significantly higher power consumption than the RTX 3090 with its 350W TDB. So while you may be getting an improved performance, it’s important to remember it could also be more demanding on your PSU.

Sadly, there haven’t been many reports about what kind of performance this graphics card will be capable of. We’re expecting a high-end 4K gaming performance, while it may also be capable of playing games in 8K, albeit at a modest frame rate.

We’ll make sure to update this article with more details once we get closer to the supposed January launch, so make sure to keep this article bookmarked.