Nvidia RTX 4090 vs Nvidia RTX 3090? Which is best?

The Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote event revealed the latest batch of GPUs with the RTX Nvidia 4000 Series and the flagship RTX 4090.

Nvidia recently unveiled its third generation of RTX GPUs in the Nvidia RTX 4000 Series, also known as Lovelace. The latest hardware comes with huge performance upgrades when compared to its processors, with the RTX 4090 coming in as the new flagship GPU from the company.

If you want to know how the latest flagship compares to the RTX 3090, keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking down some of the key differences.

Nvidia RTX 4090 has double the performance of RTX 3090 Ti

The company has said that the latest flagship GPU is twice as powerful as the RTX 3090 Ti while using the same amount of power, making it ideal for anyone who wants to play games with ray tracing or take on intensive creative workloads, like 3D rendering.

Nvidia hasn’t provided exact comparison figures for the RTX 3090 just yet, but we’re expecting similar differences.

While we can’t confirm these tests until we have the GPU in for testing, it packs in many more features that should boost performance massively. You can check out the difference in performance between the Lovelace generation and the Ampere generation below.

Credit: Nvidia

The RTX 4090 comes with DLSS 3

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a feature developed by Nvidia that uses artificial intelligence to boost a game’s framerate performance higher, which can help a GPU that is struggling with intensive workloads.

The Lovelace GPUs now feature DLSS 3; this improves on its predecessor by boosting performance by up to 4x in fully ray-traced titles, according to the company. It uses the new Optical Flow Accelerator, which feeds pixel motion data from previous frames to the DLSS neural network, resulting in improved performance that can even accelerate a CPU.

This should result in smoother gameplay for those who want to utilise other features, like ray tracing, with the company showing Cyperpunk being played at 101FPS in 4K.

Credit: Nvidia

Lovelace comes with 3rd-gen ray tracing cores

Unlike the RTX 3090, the RTX 4090 comes with Nvidia’s 3rd-generation of ray tracing cores, which should ensure smoother gameplay and more impressive graphics. According to the company, Lovelace has twice the ray-triangle intersection throughput when compared to its predecessor, improving peak performance by up to 2.8x.

The previous GPU has 78 RT-TFLOPS of power, while the RTX 4090 packs in 191 RT-TFLOPS. While we won’t be deep diving into the specifics of what this means, this does allow for supported games to be played with more immersive ray-tracing that can be rendered at faster speeds without it taking as much of a toll on the GPU.

The RTX 4090 has 4th-gen Tensor Cores

In order to improve the AI within the latest generation of GPUs, Nvidia has developed the 4th-generation of Tensor Cores, an upgrade on the previous 3rd Generation components found with the RTX 3000 Series.

The 4th-gen Tensor Cores has an all-new 8-Bit Floating Point (FP8) Tensor Engine, which the company claims can increase throughput by up to five times. This should provide a smoother and more efficient experience for gamers, and allows the company to offer DLSS an improved ray tracing.