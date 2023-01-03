Nvidia introduces the power of the RTX 4080 to GeForce NOW

Nvidia has introduced a new Ultimate Membership tier to GeForce NOW, adding the power of the RTX 4080 GPU to allow for even higher frame rates.

GeForce Now works a little bit like the soon defunct Google Stadia, allowing users to stream supported games via the cloud so they can play demanding modern games no matter the specs of their PC, tablet or smartphone. And now these cloud servers have been upgraded with the power of the RTX 4080.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card hit shelves back in November of 2022. It runs on the latest Lovelace architecture, with full support for full ray tracing as well as DLSS 3, which allows users to boost frame rates even further.

Nvidia claims that the latest Ultimate Membership will raise the bar when it comes to cloud gaming, with the goal of bringing it even closer to a local gaming experience.

Thanks to Nvidia Reflex, GeForce NOW is capable of hitting a click-to-pixel latency below 40 milliseconds, which is a first for cloud gaming. Nvidia Reflex is a feature that can be enabled on selected monitors and helps to deliver low latency alongside great responsiveness for the best gaming experience.

Anyone who is currently a member of the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 tier will be automatically upgraded to the Ultimate Membership, meaning that they will be among the first people to experience the full benefits of GeForce RTX 4080 performance in the cloud when the servers officially roll out in late January 2023.

The Ultimate Membership will cost $19.99 per month, so you won’t be seeing a price increase from the previous RTX 3080 tier, despite the upgraded performance.

If you’re not too fussed about cloud gaming, you’ll also be pleased to know Nvidia has also unveiled the new RTX 4070 Ti desktop graphics card, while also revealing a new range of RTX 4000 GPUs for laptops.