Razer Blade 18 vs Razer Blade 16: Which Razer laptop comes out on top?

CES 2023 was brimming with exciting announcements, but any gaming fans will be most anticipating the latest additions from Razer.

The Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 both feature up to the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processors as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, suggesting that they will both pack a lot of power.

But how do these laptops really differ? If you’re considering an upgrade but you don’t know which laptop is right for you, then make sure you keep reading, as we will be going through all of the key differences.

Razer Blade 16 comes with a Mini-LED display

The Razer Blade 16 features a 16-inch Mini-LED screen, which Razer claims to be the first of its kind when it comes to a dual-mode display. Thanks to Mini-LED technology, it boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits and less than a 3ms response time that ensures every cycle of the graphics is at its full potential.

The dual-mode display also means that you can seamlessly switch between Creator and Gamer modes, so you can navigate between applications with ease.

Razer Blade 16. Image Credit (Razer)

The Razer Blade 18 is no slacker when it comes to graphics either, but it does not come with the option for an OLED or a Mini-LED display. While the resolution – which we will touch on later – is still nothing to sniff at, we noted in our First Impressions that the LCD screen is not as bright or sharp as its smaller counterpart, making the Blade 16 the better option for those that really care about graphics. Although you are getting a bigger 18-inch screen with the Blade 18.

Razer Blade 18 comes with six high-fidelity speakers

Looking back at the large Blade 18, it is powered by THX Spatial audio, boasting six high-fidelity speakers. This includes three smart amps, two tweeters and four woofers, which should provide a balanced and punchy sound that compliments all your favourite games.

For anyone that isn’t aware of THX Spatial audio, it helps to enhance stereo and surround sound to deliver an immersive experience that intensifies 3D soundscapes. This will shine most in intensive titles like FPS and action-adventure games, as you should be better able to pick up on sound cues to create a more streamlined experience.

Razer Blade 18. Image Credit (Razer)

The Blade 16 also supports THX audio, with four speakers. But since the Blade 18 packs in two more, we can expect that it will provide improved performance, making it the better option if you care about how your games sound.

Razer 16 boasts a 4K resolution

Looking back at how impressive the Blade 16’s screen is, it comes with a UHD+ native resolution (5120×2880) with a 120Hz refresh rate, with Gamer mode offering up to a 240Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ (2220×1080) native resolution.

This means that gamers will be able to enjoy their favourite titles in 4K, ideal for anyone who wants to experience every little detail in their next action-adventure title.

Razer Blade 16. Image Credit (Razer)

While the Blade 18 also packs some impressive specs, it does not support a 4K resolution. Instead, it comes with a QHD+ (2960×1440) resolution and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate.

Since the Blade 16 features a 4K resolution and Mini-LED technology, it will be more alluring if you’re looking for the most impressive visuals while you’re gaming or engaging in creative content.

Razer Blade 18 has a QHD 5MP webcam

Razer decided to equip the Blade 18 with a QHD 5MP webcam, an upgrade compared to the 1080p FHD webcam that can be found on the Blade 16.

Razer Blade 18. Image Credit (Razer)

While professional gamers and streamers may want to invest in a separate webcam for the best experience, a 5MP webcam will still work great for anyone wanting to video call with friends or family while you’re playing.

Plus, in this new day and age of hybrid working it will come in handy if you ever need to engage in any school or work-related video calls, too.