Nothing teases new earphones, tipped for two more phones in 2024

Nothing has teased the launch of new earphones later this month, while a pair of new phones has also been tipped for 2024.

The design-focused London tech startup has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight a new community update – described as a Play Date – occurring on April 18.

That’s it for details, but there’s enough here to suggest that Nothing will be announcing a new set of earphones. One is the use of the black beetle in the image, standing opposite a yellow frog. The last time we saw the company using a black beetle in its marketing materials its was to promote the Nothing Ear (2).

Also, the deliberate use of the term “Want to hear more?” seems to point to an audio product.

Separately from this official teaser, Android leaker Dylan Roussel has taken to the same social media platform to claim that Nothing will be releasing two more phones in 2024 following the Nothing Phone (2a).

These phones are apparently code-named PacmanPro and Tetris. Prior to the launch of the aforementioned Nothing Phone (2a), we heard that it was being referred to internally as the Pacman. This suggests that the PacmanPro is a variant of Nothing’s latest mid-range contender.

As for the Tetris, it’s almost certainly the name for the flagship Nothing Phone (3), which will likely launch some time in July.