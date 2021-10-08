 large image

Nintendo reveals the Switch’s Joy-Con drift issue may never be fixed

Anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch will probably have heard of the ‘Joy-Con drift’ issues that people have encountered with the portable’s controllers.

This has been reported to occur when the the Joy-Con controllers input false controls, even when players aren’t touching the joysticks on the controllers.

Nintendo has previously been very hush-hush about this annoying phenomenon and has not clarified whether the new Nintendo Switch OLED has remedied the issues concerning the controllers.

We do finally have some word on the Joy-Con controllers straight from Nintendo, but it might not be the news we wanted.

In a Q&A about the Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo revealed that it’s aware of the issues and has been making steady improvements to the Joy-Cons. However, Ko Shiota, General Manager of Technology at Nintendo, claimed that the Joy-Con will always wear down over time.

When asked whether “wear is unavoidable as long as the parts are physically in contact” for the Switch’s Joy-Con controller, Shiota said:

“Yes, for example car tires wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to rotate. So with that same premise, we asked ourselves how we can improve durability, and not only that, but how can both operability and durability coexist? It’s something we are continuously tackling.”

The Nintendo Switch OLED, however, does feature the latest joysticks that have been improved, according to Nintendo. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of Joy-Con drift occurring, so it’s still worth keeping an eye on.

In fact, it seems this could continue to be an issue until Nintendo redesigns the Joy-Con controllers, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

The Switch OLED officially launched today. If you’re interested to see what we thought about it, check out our review by clicking the link prior.

