Nintendo announces end of Wii U and 3DS online services in April

Nintendo has announced that it will be ending online service support for the Wii U console and 3DS handheld in April.

In a post over on the Nintendo America support website, Nintendo announce that “In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software.”

From early April, any online activity involving the Wii U or 3DS will be impossible, including online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution. Nintendos says that it will be announcing a specific termination date nearer the time.

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract is an undeniable bargain Looking for a cheaper way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Mobiles UK has the answer. It’s £249.99 down and then £43.99 a month for 100GB of monthly data. Mobiles UK

100GB data

£43.99 a month View Deal

According to the following Q&A section, one online service will remain active in the form of Pokémon Bank. This is the tool that has for the past decade enabled Pokémon players to transfer captured Pocket Monsters from previous games to newer entries in the series. This has since been replaced by the Pokémon Home tool, but will still continue to operate for now.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo’s ending of online support does not include software updates or purchased digital software. You’ll still be able to download those things “for the foreseeable future”.

The beloved StreetPass feature of the Nintendo 3DS will also continue to operate, as it’s based on local wireless communication technology rather than Nintendo’s online service. SpotPass, which does rely on online communication to download software in the background, will no longer be operational.

Naturally, you’ll still be able to play the formidable local libraries of both consoles after the switch-off. You’ll just have to switch to the Nintendo Switch if you want to continue those epic Mario Kart 8 multiplayer sessions.