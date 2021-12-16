New specs seemingly leak for Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB graphics card

New leaks regarding the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB have surfaced, and they look promising, with more cores and faster memory looking likely.

We’ve previously seen multiple reports suggesting that Nvidia plans to refresh its RTX 3080 graphics card, but we just didn’t know which exact specs Nvidia planned to upgrade.

But now we’ve got fresh reports from VideoCardz, which reports that the upcoming RTX 3080 12GB will have more memory as well as a wider 384-bit memory bus, which will, in turn, result in a higher bandwidth of 912 GB/s – that’s an improvement of 760 GB/s on the Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB variation.

The faster memory should give way to faster performance, specifically in ETH crypto mining, with the official Lite Hash Rate figures claiming that it will be 50% faster overall.

However, the upgraded memory will mean that the RTX 3080 12GB has a 340-350W TDP, which is almost as high power consumption as the RTX 3080 Ti. The Ti has more cores, but it packs the same memory configuration.

We haven’t heard anything regarding the clock speeds of the new GPU just yet, but it is assumed that it will be similar to the 10GB variation.

But when will the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB be available to buy? Rumours originally pointed at a 17 December 2021 reveal, but it seems that the graphics card has now been pushed back until after 1 February 2022. We’re expecting Nvidia to unveil the upcoming graphics card during CES 2022.

Rumours also indicate that Nvidia could be refreshing a couple extra 30-Series graphics card, including the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060.

If you’re interested in the Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB and want to know more, keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be updating you as soon as we have a concrete release date, or if more leaks come out about its performance or specs.