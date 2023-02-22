New Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop arrives minus top spec options

The iconic Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop lives on with a new edition, despite the recent launch of 16-inch and 18-inch models earlier this month.

Many had feared the choice of many PC gamers was being killed off following the arrival of the larger editions, but the Razer Blade 15 endures with this year’s upgraded CPU and GPU options from Intel and Nvidia respectively.

The Razer Blade 15 (2023) features the 13th-generation Intel Core processors, maxing out with the i7-13800H processors, which has 14 cores and 20-threads and can hit 5.2GHz.

Razer is also equipping the classic model with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU unit, while there’s up to 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

While those offerings will be plenty powerful enough for a lot of gamers, the options stop short of what Razer has equipped the Blade 16 with.

They can be configured with Intel’s 2023 flagship 24-core i9-13950HX CPU and the and the top-end RTX 4090 GPU. You can spec out to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD on the Blade 16 too.

Gamers will benefit from some added portability though, as the new Razer Blade 15 is a full pound lighter (4.4lbs) than the Blade 16 (4.4lbs). It’s also a better option for gamers who prefer a 16:9 display rather than a 16:10 option on the larger models.

That 15.6-inch QHD display has a 24-Hz refresh rate (100% DCI-P3, G-Sync, 2.5ms, individually factory calibrated), while the keyboard has per-key backlighting and the Razer Chroma signature lighting.

The asking price also starts at £200 cheaper too at £2,499. The Razer Blade 16 starts at £2,699. The new Razer Blade 15 is available from today.