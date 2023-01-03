Intel launches 13th Generation processors for laptops

Intel has unveiled its 13th Generation of Intel Core processors for laptops, which will use the same architecture found inside the latest Raptor Lake desktop chips.

The laptop variants of Intel’s new processor family will be split up into four categories at launch: HX, H-Series, P-Series and U-Series.

Intel claims the HX series will be the fastest laptop processors yet, achieving speeds of up to 5.6GHz. Chips in this series will see up to 24 cores, made up of 8 performance cores and 16 Efficient cores thanks to Raptor Lake’s hybrid design.

HX processors (with a 55W power requirement) are designed with gamers, creators and engineers in mind, and so require elaborate cooling systems and will only be available at a high price.

The Intel Core i9-13950HX will be the most powerful laptop chip from the company at launch, with a claimed 49% multi-core performance boost compared to the preceding i9-12900HK chip from the 12th generation.

Intel even claims the new i9-13950HX laptop processor will be even more powerful than Apple’s M1 Max and M2 chips found inside the cutting-edge MacBooks.

Meanwhile, the Intel Core H-Series processors (45W) have been designed for thin enthusiast laptops, the P-Series (28W) for performance thin and light laptops, and lastly the U-Series (15W) for modern thin and light laptops.

As a result, Intel will be catering to a large variety of laptop designs, from sleek ultra-portables to monstrously powerful gaming portables, with its 13th Generation.

Every 13th Generation Intel Core laptop processor will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E to ensure the latest and greatest home network connectivity, as well as Thunderbolt 4. Intel will continue to use its Iris Xe integrated graphics in its mobile processors, allowing users to engage with basic gaming without a dedicated GPU.

Intel suggests its latest series of processors will power over 250 laptop designs in 2023. We’re expecting multiple manufacturers to announce laptops powered by Intel’s 13th Generation chips during CES 2023, so stick with Trusted Reviews for the latest information.