Intel launches 13th Generation processors for laptops

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Intel has unveiled its 13th Generation of Intel Core processors for laptops, which will use the same architecture found inside the latest Raptor Lake desktop chips. 

The laptop variants of Intel’s new processor family will be split up into four categories at launch: HX, H-Series, P-Series and U-Series. 

Intel claims the HX series will be the fastest laptop processors yet, achieving speeds of up to 5.6GHz. Chips in this series will see up to 24 cores, made up of 8 performance cores and 16 Efficient cores thanks to Raptor Lake’s hybrid design. 

HX processors (with a 55W power requirement) are designed with gamers, creators and engineers in mind, and so require elaborate cooling systems and will only be available at a high price. 

The Intel Core i9-13950HX will be the most powerful laptop chip from the company at launch, with a claimed 49% multi-core performance boost compared to the preceding i9-12900HK chip from the 12th generation. 

Intel even claims the new i9-13950HX laptop processor will be even more powerful than Apple’s M1 Max and M2 chips found inside the cutting-edge MacBooks. 

Meanwhile, the Intel Core H-Series processors (45W) have been designed for thin enthusiast laptops, the P-Series (28W) for performance thin and light laptops, and lastly the U-Series (15W) for modern thin and light laptops.

As a result, Intel will be catering to a large variety of laptop designs, from sleek ultra-portables to monstrously powerful gaming portables, with its 13th Generation. 

Every 13th Generation Intel Core laptop processor will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E to ensure the latest and greatest home network connectivity, as well as Thunderbolt 4. Intel will continue to use its Iris Xe integrated graphics in its mobile processors, allowing users to engage with basic gaming without a dedicated GPU. 

Intel suggests its latest series of processors will power over 250 laptop designs in 2023. We’re expecting multiple manufacturers to announce laptops powered by Intel’s 13th Generation chips during CES 2023, so stick with Trusted Reviews for the latest information. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

