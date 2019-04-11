Not one, not two, but THREE OnePlus 7 phones may launch this year

OnePlus is working on three versions of its fabled OnePlus 7 flagship, according to a fresh batch of alleged ‘leaks’.

The latest report stemmed from 16-year-old ‘serial leaker’ Ishan Agarwal in a tweet earlier this week. The leak suggested the company is working on a vanilla OnePlus 7, a higher specced OnePlus 7 Pro and a cutting edge OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

Since then other alleged leakers, many of whom we’ve never heard of, have posted separate “leaked case renders” for the OnePlus 5G.

The news follows a separate self-purported leak on Chinese site Weibo. The leak showcased photos of a phone, reporting to be the OnePlus 7 Pro, alongside basic spec information. Specifically the ‘leak suggested the OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 CPU have 8GB RAM, and sport a 6.67-inch edge-to-edge, notch free display.

The bezeless and notch free design lend further credence to yet another past rumour that the OnePlus 7, and supposedly the other two currently fictional phones, will feature periscope front-cameras that pop out of the main body.

The separation of the 5G and regular OnePlus 7 Pro is a little confusing if the specifications are accurate, which they likely aren’t. The Snapdragon 855 indicates the Pro would have the 5G ready Qualcomm X50 modem to begin with, so a separate one for the connectivity really doesn’t make sense.

We’re taking all these rumours with a hefty dose of skepticism. A move to release multiple devices would make sense for OnePlus, but the sources aren’t anywhere near what we’d call reliable. Even if the information is accurate it’s also possible the alleged 5G version is an early prototype, like the 5G OnePlus phone showcased at MWC, not a final consumer product.

Numerous other companies currently run multiple device strategies. Samsung launched Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G variants alongside the regular Galaxy S10 in February. Huawei’s since followed suit with its new Huawei P30 and P30 Pro handsets. Apple’s expected to do the same when it launches its rumoured next-gen iPhone 11 later this year.

