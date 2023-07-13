Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix makes it easier for password crackdown victims to re-home their profile

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix is making it slightly easier to deal with the fallout of its password sharing crackdown – by allowing users to import their beloved account settings and recommendations into an existing account.

With plenty of Netflix users becoming homeless – after being kicked off accounts outside of the paying member’s household – there’s been plenty of folks struggling to keep hold of their settings. Considering a Netflix profile also includes game save data these days, it could be even more useful than before.

A huge discount for the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4

A huge discount for the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4

An unexpected post-Prime Day price drop means you can enjoy one of our favourite pairs of over-ear headphones for just under £220.

  • Amazon
  • Was £350
  • Now £219
View Deal

While Netflix had already set something up to allow an existing profile to be imported into a new account, it is now enabling profiles to be imported into existing accounts.

This will be handy for those folks moving-in with a friend or a partner and seeking to split the cost of an account. Netflix says it was a feature highly sought after by users.

Netflix gif

In an update on the Netflix blog, the company wrote: “Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account).”

Users will need to log into the paying member’s account to access the Profile Transfer option and will be able to follow instructions to sync their profile with the second account – new or existing.

Here’s the full instructions on how to use Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature. If you’re on the other side of the coin, you can work out how to see who is using your Netflix account here.

You might like…

How to see who is using your Netflix Account 

How to see who is using your Netflix Account 

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
What is Profile Transfer on Netflix? The new feature explained

What is Profile Transfer on Netflix? The new feature explained

Hannah Davies 7 months ago
You can now rescue your Netflix profile after a break-up

You can now rescue your Netflix profile after a break-up

Chris Smith 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.