What is Profile Transfer on Netflix? The new feature explained

Netflix recently rolled out a new Profile Transfer feature, giving users one last opportunity to copy their data over to a separate account before the streaming service starts penalising password sharers in 2023.

But, what is Profile Transfer and how does it work? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new profile-moving feature.

What is Profile Transfer on Netflix?

Profile Transfer is a feature that allows you to move your Netflix profile from one account to another.

This means you can keep hold of your personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other settings when jumping from one account to another.

To do this, all you need to do is hover over the profile icon on your current account, click Transfer Profile and enter your new account details, including your email address and password.

Netflix will also keep a backup copy of your profile on your old account, meaning you can recover this data if something goes awry.

Profile Transfer was introduced in October 2022 after the streaming service revealed that it would be cracking down on password sharing in 2023.

The feature gives users one last opportunity to transfer their data over to a new account before the streaming service starts demanding an extra fee from those caught sharing their account with users outside of their households.

Why can’t I transfer my profile?

The only profile types that cannot be transferred are Kids profiles and PIN-protected profiles. If you want to move a PIN-protected profile, you’ll need to remove the PIN first before continuing.

What happens if I turn off Netflix Profile Transfer?

If you turn off Profile Transfers in your Netflix settings, you won’t be able to move any existing profiles over to new accounts.

This does not affect previously transferred profiles and you can turn the feature back on again at any time.

Can I share my Netflix account with someone?

Netflix doesn’t allow users to share their accounts with anyone outside of their households.

That means that if you’ve moved away from home, you probably shouldn’t be using your parents’ account anymore. The same goes for that ex’s account you never signed out of, or your best friend’s account if you don’t live together.

However, you can continue to share an account if you travel a lot or live between two homes so long as one of those homes belongs to the primary account holder.

If Netflix suspects you might be using an account that doesn’t belong to your household, it might interrupt your streaming to ask you to verify that device. This involves sending a 4-digit verification code to the person who made the account.

According to Netflix’s support page, the site cannot automatically charge you if it thinks you might be breaking this rule. However, this could change with the crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of “sub-accounts” in 2023.