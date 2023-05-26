Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to see who is using your Netflix Account 

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With Netflix now cracking down on account sharing, it’s important to know who is using your account.

Netflix has started to crack down a lot harder on people sharing accounts across different households, with users in the US now required to pay $7.99 for any extra people using their account. 

Even if you don’t have anyone outside of your household using your Netflix, you may want to check in on any devices that are still signed into your account. This can ensure that you’re not wrongly accused of sharing your account, and see an inflated bill.

Keep reading to find out how you can see which devices are logged into your Netflix account.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

What you’ll need

The Short Version 

  • Log into your Netflix account
  • Click on Account
  • Go to Security and Privacy
  • Click on Manage and Access devices
  • Review the devices being used with your Netflix account

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Netflix account

    Go to the Netflix website or app and log into your account. Log into your Netflix account

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Account

    Go to the menu in the upper-right corner of the screen and click on Account. Click on Account

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Security and Privacy

    Scroll down to the Security and Privacy section. See which people are on your account

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Manage Access and Devices

    Click on the button called Manage Access and Devices. You may have a notification that this feature is new. Click on Devices and Management

  5. Step
    5

    Review the devices being used with your Netflix account

    This page will show you all the different accounts on your Netflix and where they are being used. By seeing the device that is being used to access your account, you may be able to work out the identity of whoever is logged into your Netflix.

    From here, you can sign out of different devices and see which devices are active. Review which accounts you're using

Troubleshooting

Can I sign someone out on my Netflix?

Yes, you can sign out devices from this page. While that may not stop someone who knows your Netflix account details, it will require them to log back into your account after being signed out.

You might like…

How to turn on subtitles for Apple TV Plus content

How to turn on subtitles for Apple TV Plus content

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to change the video resolution on Sky Stream

How to change the video resolution on Sky Stream

Max Parker 3 months ago
How to watch The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

How to watch The Muppets Christmas Carol online right now

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
How to watch Elf this festive season in the UK

How to watch Elf this festive season in the UK

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to force close apps on Apple TV

How to force close apps on Apple TV

Max Parker 5 months ago
How to cancel Disney Plus

How to cancel Disney Plus

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.