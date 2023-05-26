How to see who is using your Netflix Account
With Netflix now cracking down on account sharing, it’s important to know who is using your account.
Netflix has started to crack down a lot harder on people sharing accounts across different households, with users in the US now required to pay $7.99 for any extra people using their account.
Even if you don’t have anyone outside of your household using your Netflix, you may want to check in on any devices that are still signed into your account. This can ensure that you’re not wrongly accused of sharing your account, and see an inflated bill.
Keep reading to find out how you can see which devices are logged into your Netflix account.
What you’ll need
- A Netflix account
The Short Version
- Log into your Netflix account
- Click on Account
- Go to Security and Privacy
- Click on Manage and Access devices
- Review the devices being used with your Netflix account
Step
1
Log into your Netflix account
Go to the Netflix website or app and log into your account.
Step
2
Click on Account
Go to the menu in the upper-right corner of the screen and click on Account.
Step
3
Go to Security and Privacy
Scroll down to the Security and Privacy section.
Step
4
Click on Manage Access and Devices
Click on the button called Manage Access and Devices. You may have a notification that this feature is new.
Step
5
Review the devices being used with your Netflix account
This page will show you all the different accounts on your Netflix and where they are being used. By seeing the device that is being used to access your account, you may be able to work out the identity of whoever is logged into your Netflix.
From here, you can sign out of different devices and see which devices are active.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can sign out devices from this page. While that may not stop someone who knows your Netflix account details, it will require them to log back into your account after being signed out.