How to see who is using your Netflix Account 

With Netflix now cracking down on account sharing, it’s important to know who is using your account.

Netflix has started to crack down a lot harder on people sharing accounts across different households, with users in the US now required to pay $7.99 for any extra people using their account.

Even if you don’t have anyone outside of your household using your Netflix, you may want to check in on any devices that are still signed into your account. This can ensure that you’re not wrongly accused of sharing your account, and see an inflated bill.

Keep reading to find out how you can see which devices are logged into your Netflix account.

What you’ll need

A Netflix account

The Short Version

Log into your Netflix account

Click on Account

Go to Security and Privacy

Click on Manage and Access devices

Review the devices being used with your Netflix account