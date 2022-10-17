You can now rescue your Netflix profile after a break-up

Netflix is offering users the ability to retain access to their viewing profile if they no longer have access to a shared account. Provided the account holder doesn’t hold it hostage.

The feature, called Profile Transfer, will allow account holders to release a profile to someone who wishes to set up their own account.

So, if you’re on good terms with an ex, they might have the grace to release your profile, which will protect your recommendations, viewing history, bookmarked content, and game saves. If you’ve been a crappy boyfriend, for instance, you’re still likely to have to kiss it goodbye.

The feature is now rolling out around the world from today, and will mean viewers (and gamers) won’t have to start from scratch when they experience a break up, move out of a shared house, or fall victim to Netflix’s ongoing soft-touch clampdown on account sharing. Account holders will be notified by Netflix when Profile Transfer becomes available within the settings. In a blog post today, the company explained:

You’ll be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account.

To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.

You can always turn off Profile Transfer in your account settings at any time.

You can see the method in the animated GIF below.

The feature is likely geared towards encouraging people to stop mooching from other accounts, just like the additional user tariffs it is testing in some parts of the world right now. For an extra couple of quid, those who’ve been sharing accounts can add an entirely new one.