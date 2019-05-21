Naim adds AirPlay 2 support to its Uniti range

It’s good news for Naim fans as the British hi-fi manufacturer has updated its range of Uniti products to support AirPlay 2. As well as that, the Uniti Star and Uniti Nova models are also receiving an optional DAB/FM module upgrade.

Naim’s trio of Uniti all-in-one systems in the Atom, Star and Nova will now have multi-room functionality and Siri voice control operation. It was announced and expected to arrive on Uniti systems last November, but appears to have been pushed back until now.

It follows the AirPlay 2 upgrade the Mu-so systems received last year as Naim updates its existing products to work with Apple’s proprietary streaming technology. The recently announced 2nd generation Mu-so also carries support for Apple AirPlay 2 out of the box.

Once the Airplay 2 update is live, the Naim app will prompt users to perform an over-the-top update via your internet connection.

The AirPlay 2 update is not the only new feature arriving on Uniti systems. The Uniti Star and Nova models will also be getting an optional DAB/FM module upgrade, complementing each unit’s internet radio capabilities. Existing users will need to take their players to be fitted with the module through a retailer, while newer customers can opt to have the module fitted during the ordering process. The DAB module costs £150.

The Uniti Atom, Star and Nova are available now for £2249, £3499 and £4199 respectively.