The MSI GE66 Raider is a new high-end gaming laptop that features cutting-edge components, including Intel’s super-fast H-Series processors and Nvidia’s amped-up RTX Super graphics cards.

With bang-up-to-date specs, you can expect the top configurations of the GE66 Raider to be some of the most powerful gaming laptops available once they launch.

Other notable features include a whopping 99.9Whr battery and up to 1TB of storage capacity for the NVMe SSD.

MSI isn’t just focusing on the internals, however. A dazzling light bar has also been fitted to the front rim of the laptop. An optional Dragonshield Edition design pushes this extraordinary portable further into the spotlight.



While we’re yet to get hands-on time with the MSI GE66 Raider, judging from the spec sheet alone, it’s almost guaranteed to be one of the most exciting gaming laptops of the year.

MSI GE66 Raider release date – When will it launch?

There’s no concrete release date for the GE66 Raider just yet, but MSI suggests it could be late April or early May. However, this may well be pushed back slightly considering the current global situation.

MSI GE66 Raider price – How much will it cost?

The MSI GE66 Raider has a $1799 starting price, which sees you get an Intel Core i7–10750H processor and an RTX 2070 graphics card.

That price will rise rapidly if you start upgrading the components, with the most expensive configuration coming in at an eye-watering $2999.

That steep cost will bag you an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU and RTX 2080 Super GPU, which are pretty much the best specs you can get for a gaming laptop.

We have no confirmation of UK price right now but will update this article as soon as we hear more.

MSI GE66 Raider specs – How powerful is the GE66 Raider?

The MSI GE66 Raider has one of the most impressive specs sheets I’ve seen. Intel’s K-Series processors and the RTX Super cards are no doubt the headline features here, taking gaming laptop performance to new levels.

There are plenty of other specs to get excited about, too, including a Full HD screen with a refresh rate up to a whopping 300Hz, as well as 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Saying the laptop’s 2.38kg heft is lightweight is nonsense, clearly – but it’s surprisingly lighter than you’d expect given the high-end components crammed inside.

The GE66 Raider is very much a high-end gaming laptop for those who prioritise performance over portability. MSI even called it a “desktop replacement”.

Model GE66 Raider

10SF-045 GE66 Raider

10SFS-048 GE66 Raider

10SGS-059 GE66 Raider

10SGS-058 GE66 Raider

10SGS-057 Price $1799 $2199 $2499 $2699 $2999 GPU Nvidia RTX 2070 Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Nvidia RTX 2080 Super CPU Intel Core

i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM 16GB DDR4 32GB DDR4 32GB DDR4 32GB DDR4 32GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD 1TB SSD 1TB SSD 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Display 15.6-inch, 1920×1080, 300Hz 15.6-inch, 1920×1080, 240Hz 15.6-inch, 1920×1080, 240Hz 15.6-inch, 1920×1080, 300Hz 15.6-inch, 1920×1080, 300Hz Battery 99.9 Whr 99.9 Whr 99.9 Whr 99.9 Whr 99.9 Whr Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm Weight 2.38kg 2.38kg 2.38kg 2.38kg 2.38kg

MSI GE66 Raider design – It’s eye-catching, for the right reasons

Weighing in at 2.38kg, the MSI GE66 isn’t the type of laptop you can fling into your bag and take to the office. But equally, it isn’t a hulking monster in the same vein as the Alienware Area 51m and Acer Predator Triton 900. For such a powerful machine, MSI has done a stellar job of keeping the GE66 Raider as compact as possible.

With its Dragon Armor Carving aesthetic and a lightbar (boasting 16.7 million of customisable colours) that sits on the front rim, this gaming laptop certainly stands out from the crowd.

MSI has been keen to ensure it isn’t too eye-catching though, so owners can use the laptop in the office for work too. The black coating certainly helps in this regard, although you’ll need to turn off the RGB lights for it to fit in with “normal” laptops.

All of the ports you’re likely to need are present, with USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD card reader and Ethernet all along for the ride. The GE66 Raider also supports Wi-Fi 6, as well as an intelligent mode that allows you to connect up to Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet simultaneously to share the load of your network requirements for a performance boost.

MSI GE66 Raider performance – A promised performance hike

We can’t really comment on the performance until we’ve tested the laptop ourselves, especially since the components it flaunts are so cutting-edge.

MSI claims that the new 10th Generation H-Series processors offer a 15% performance boost compared to its 9th Generation counterparts. The RTX 2070 Super, meanwhile, reportedly sees an 11% performance hike compared to its non-Super sibling. Of course, with an RTX graphics card under the hood, you also get support for ray tracing.

MSI has also stressed it’s put much work into improving the laptop’s cooling system by increasing the number of blades and making them 38% thicker.

If you want more nitty-gritty performance figures, you’ll have to wait for the benchmark results in our full review.

MSI GE66 Raider display – The 300Hz refresh rate is a stand-out figure

With all the exciting news about the new processor and GPU options, it’s easy to forget one of the GE66 Raider’s most stand-out numbers: the 300Hz refresh rate.

To see such a high refresh rate in a laptop is, frankly, bonkers – desktop monitors have only recently reached such heights. Will the laptop be powerful enough to make use of a 300Hz refresh rate? Certainly not for AAA games, but eSports optimised titles such as Overwatch, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike may well just manage it if you buy one of the top-spec configurations.

With an IPS panel, you can also expect vivid and accurate colours, with MSI suggesting a “close to 100%” sRGB colour coverage.

Resolution is capped to Full HD on every model, but you can output 4K resolutions via an external monitor if you want.

