Motorola Razr 2022 global launch announced

Motorola has announced the global launch of the Razr 2022 foldable phone.

As we suspected from the steady leak of details concerning Motorola’s new foldable phone, the Razr 2022 is going global after an initial launch in China back in August.

The new Motorola Razr 2022 is a compact foldable phone in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 mould, with a similar clamshell design. It unfurls to reveal a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with an eye-catching 144Hz refresh rate. On one half of the outer shell, meanwhile, there’s a 2.7-inch OLED Quick View display.

Motorola claims that it’s integrated a redesigned hinge, which is capable of opening and holding at multiple angles. This works together with Motorola’s split-screen function to do things like supporting remote selfies and hands-free video calls.

On the back of the phone you’ll find an OIS-assisted 50MP 1/1.55″ main camera. This is supported by a 13MP ultra-wide that can, courtesy of auto-focus, double as a macro camera.

There’s a 32MP selfie camera around front, though as we’ve hinted at, the Razr 2022 is uniquely equipped to use the superior main camera for your selfies.

The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and it runs off a 3500mAh battery, which is 1.25x larger than the original foldable Razr. Motorola has ensured that the Razr 2022 supports 30W TurboPower charging.

Elsewhere, the Razr 2022 features Dolby Atmos support, whether through its stereo speakers or through wireless headphones.

The Motorola Razr 2022 goes on sale in select countries across Europe from today, with prices starting from £949.99/€1,199. Here in the UK you’ll find it on sale from Amazon and John Lewis, as well as through Motorola’s own website of course.