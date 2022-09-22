Motorola Razr 2022 looks to be headed to international waters

The Motorola Razr 2022 foldable phone could be on its way to a wider international market, judging from a recent spate of leaked images.

Motorola finally announced the Razr 2022 on August 11 after numerous hints, leaks and delays. If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen this bone fide Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival in shops, however, that’s because it’s a China-only launch – at least right now.

Fresh images supplied by legendary tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) suggest that an international rollout for the Razr 2022 could be imminent.

The most notable part about these fresh images is that all of the screen text is in English and seemingly designed to appeal to a Western audience. One image shows a a text message from a certain ‘Lily McDonald’ on the secondary display.

Another shows the flexible main display split between a playlist involving New York band Bandits on the Run in one half, and a WhatsApp message thread in the other. Not only is that latter thread in English, but WhatsApp itself is infamously banned in China.

No specific information or confirmation is provided of such a global launch for the Motorola Razr 2022, but we’re pretty convinced that one is incoming.

Whenever it arrives, it appears poised to offer some genuine competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It features a premium and bezelless design, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz P-OLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

On the camera front it provides a 50MP OIS-assisted wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide, while the selfie camera is a 32MP unit. It’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery, and it supports 33W charging.