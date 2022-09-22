 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 2022 looks to be headed to international waters

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Motorola Razr 2022 foldable phone could be on its way to a wider international market, judging from a recent spate of leaked images.

Motorola finally announced the Razr 2022 on August 11 after numerous hints, leaks and delays. If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen this bone fide Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival in shops, however, that’s because it’s a China-only launch – at least right now.

Fresh images supplied by legendary tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) suggest that an international rollout for the Razr 2022 could be imminent.

The most notable part about these fresh images is that all of the screen text is in English and seemingly designed to appeal to a Western audience. One image shows a a text message from a certain ‘Lily McDonald’ on the secondary display.

Another shows the flexible main display split between a playlist involving New York band Bandits on the Run in one half, and a WhatsApp message thread in the other. Not only is that latter thread in English, but WhatsApp itself is infamously banned in China.

No specific information or confirmation is provided of such a global launch for the Motorola Razr 2022, but we’re pretty convinced that one is incoming.

Whenever it arrives, it appears poised to offer some genuine competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It features a premium and bezelless design, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz P-OLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

On the camera front it provides a 50MP OIS-assisted wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide, while the selfie camera is a 32MP unit. It’s powered by a 3,500mAh battery, and it supports 33W charging.

You might like…

Best foldable phones 2022: The three top choices we’ve reviewed

Best foldable phones 2022: The three top choices we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Motorola Moto G22 Review

Motorola Moto G22 Review

Jon Mundy 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.