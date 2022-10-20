Motorola tipped to launch two Razr phones in 2023

Motorola has been tipped to launch two Razr phones in 2023, and that’s not including the global launch of the Moto Razr 2022.

Reliable online tipster Evan Blass, aka evleaks, has taken to Twitter to reveal the following:

Blass claims that there will be two Motorola Razr phones launched in 2023, one code-named Juno and the other Venus. As he points out, the Razr 2022 is code-named Maven, so won’t be occupying one of those slots.

Indeed, the tweet would seem to serve as further confirmation that a global launch for the Moto Razr 2022 is imminent. The compact foldable launched in China back on August 11, but we’ve only heard rumours about a wider launch since.

Some of those rumours took the form of leaked renders from evleaks himself. These looked very official, and contained English-language text, WhatsApp messages (the messaging service being banned in China), and other Western cultural references.

As for the precise nature of those Juno and Venus handsets, Blass doesn’t have anything specific to add. However, as pointed out by Android Central, we’ve heard mention of that Juno handset before. Earlier rumours mentioned the code-name in conjunction with a follow-up to the Razr 2022, suggesting that it’ll be another Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4-style compact foldable.

To extend that analogy, might this mean that the Venus will be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4-style full-sized foldable? That would be the logical conclusion, but we’ll have to wait and see.

One other device it could be is the retail model of Motorola’s recently revealed rollable phone. However, it’s been claimed that this vertically expanding phone goes by the code-name Felix, which would seemingly rule it out.

Whatever the case, one thing seems certain: Motorola is going big on foldables with its Razr line in 2023.