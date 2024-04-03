Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro announced with Pantone-approved camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Motorola has just announced the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at an event in India, and it seems the manufacturer is taking its Pantone partnership even further.

It seems Motorola is having a bit of a naming reshuffle with this year’s Edge 50 devices. As such, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro appears to be more of a successor to the upper-mid-range Motorola Edge 40 than to the flagship Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It’s the Edge 50 Ultra that will take on the non-foldable flagship burden this time around.

To that end, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a premium IP68-certified design with a metal frame and either a vegan leather or acetate back. However, runs on a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

We’re also getting a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. There’s also a triple camera set-up, with a 50MP f/1.4 main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide.

Interestingly, both of those latter specs have had their colour accuracy approved by Pantone, which represents an extension of a partnership that previously only concerned the available colour options. This apparently means that the phone’s colours and skin tone output meet the seal of approval from the famed colour-matching company.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

A 4,500mAh battery with speedy 125W wired and 50 wireless charging complete the package, in addition to Motorola’s typically clean Android 14 UI. Like every other manufacturer, Motorola is touting its latest phone’s AI capabilities, with features like an outfit-matching AI wallpaper feature. Expect three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

While this was an India-focused launch, we’ve also seen European pricing for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro leak. As reported by Notebookcheck, one European retailer listing suggests that the Edge 50 Pro will cost €864.99 when it hits the continent.

From one perspective, that isn’t much cheaper than the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, despite a clear drop in performance. From another, this is apparently for the model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and we now know that there’s an 8/256GB base model out there that will inevitable by cheaper.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear about wider pricing and availability.

