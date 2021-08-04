More classic Street Fighter characters are coming to Fortnite

Any nostalgia seekers out there will be thrilled to learn that Street Fighter’s own Cammy and Guile will officially be joining Fortnite in the Item Shop from 7th August this year.

As reported by the Fortnite Team, these two new characters will be featured in the new update, following the much-loved inclusion of Chun-Li and Ryu in the February update of this year.

You can find Cammy in her classic outfit from the Street Fighter games, along with the option to equip the Borealis Backer Back Bling and Tactical Cammy Variant, which you can see pictured above.

Guile is also here, hair and all, in his classic green outfit from Street Fighter II, with the option to add the Glistening Guile Variant and K.O. Backbling if you want to get him looking a little more beach-ready.

You can purchase these two together, with the Cammy and Guile Bundle including both outfits, back bling and a Round Two loading screen as an added bonus.

And to round out the look, purchasing the Bundle will also get you Guile’s Knuckle Buster Pickaxe and Cammy’s Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, with the V-Trigger Vector Glider thrown in for good measure.

If you fancy yourself a Fortnite expert, you can try your hand at winning the Cammy Outfit and Borealis Backer Back Bling before it even hits the Item Shop by competing in the Cammy Cup on 5th August.

The top-performing teams in each region will win the Cammy Outfit Borealis Backer Back Bling, and any team that manages to get at least eight points will receive the Round Two loading screen, which you can see below.

This particular Cup will run for three hours in each region and teams will have a maximum of 10 games to earn as many points as possible. Look below for a breakdown for the first 10 places:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

To compete, you will need to have a 2FA set up on your Epic account and have an account at level 30 or higher, which you can find out in the Career Tab in-game. You can read the official Tammy Cup rules using the link prior for more details on how to secure your win.