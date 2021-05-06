These special edition Fortnite Joy-Cons just got a massive price cut

Calling all Fortnite fans – these special edition Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons that have been modelled after one of the game’s most iconic characters, have just plummeted to their lowest price yet.

Originally set at £69.99 – like most Joy-Con pairs these days – you can now bag the exclusive set for just £55.99 when you use the code PRICEWINS at the checkout when buying through Boss Deals’ eBay store.

Deal: Fortnite Edition Joy-Cons for just £55.99 (use code PRICEWINS)

Given just how expensive Joy-Con controllers are (and the fact that until Nintendo fixes Joy-Con drift, having a back-up will always be a necessity), any discount is worth shouting about. With the Fortnite edition however, you’ll get even more bang for your v-buck.

This added value stems from the inclusion of 500 V-Bucks and the Fleet Force bundle, with boasts several in-game cosmetics. Overall, this makes for a fantastic present for any Fortnite players who enjoy the game on Nintendo Switch.

As previously mentioned, the Joy-Cons have take a design cue from Agent Peely (everyone’s favourite banana), with the character’s face making an appearance on the right Joy-Con.

This price cut is particularly well timed as Fortnite has just received a major update for Nintendo Switch, improving the game’s framerate as well as the in-game resolution.

It almost goes without saying, but it’s also handy to have a second pair of Joy-Cons around in case you ever want to indulge in a spot of multiplayer action. Just flip the Joy-Cons on to their side and you’ve got two miniature controllers ready to go for some of Nintendo’s best multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The code PRICEWINS expires tomorrow May 7, so there’s precious time left if you want to bag these stylish Fortnite Joy-Cons at a fraction of their original price.