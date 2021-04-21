Xbox has great news for Rocket League, Fortnite and Warzone lovers

Microsoft has dropped the requirement for an Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to enjoy free-to-play online games like Fortnite, Rocket League and Apex Legends.

After a limited test last month, the company has now announced a range of 50 games will be available to play freely, whether you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription or not. More are in the offing as they become available, Microsoft says.

The rollout represents a course reversal for Microsoft, after calls from gamers to make free-to-play games totally free. In essence it’s probably a smart play from the company. It would rather gamers enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2 and Roblox on an Xbox machine than elsewhere, especially when there are plenty of other ways to play those games.

The firm is taking a slight risk by risking current Xbox Live Gold subscribers who subscribe to play these games, but we can’t see many dropping off considering the other great benefits available.

The full list of games available at the time of writing are: 3on3 FreeStyle, Aegis Wing, APB Reloaded, Apex Legends, Armored Warfare, Battle Islands: Commanders, Bless Unleashed, Brawlhalla, Call of Duty: Warzone, Crackdown, Crackdown 2, Crimson Alliance, Crossout, CRSED: F.O.A.D., Darwin Project, Dauntless, DC Universe Online, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters, Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters, Defiance 2050, Destiny 2, Doritos Crash Course, Dungeon Defenders II, Enlisted, Eternal Card Game, Family Game Night, Fishing Planet, Fortnite, Galaxy Control: Arena, Happy Wars, Harm’s Way, Hawken, Hyper Scape, Killer Instinct, Korgan, Minion Masters, Neverwinter, Outriders (Demo), Paladins, Path of Exile, Phantasy Star Online 2, Phantom Dust, Pinball FX2, Prominence Poker, Realm Royale, Rec Room, Resident Evil Revelations 2, ROBLOX, Rocket League, Rogue Company, Skyforge, SMITE, Spacelords, Spellbreak, Star Trek Online, Techwars Global Conflict, TERA, The Four Kings Casino and Slots, Too Human, Trove, Vigor, War Thunder, Warface, Warframe, World of Tanks, World of Warships: Legends, Yaris.

