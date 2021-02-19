Street Fighter is coming to Fortnite, just like everything else

Another week, and another star-studded Fortnite cameo appears to be on the way, with illustrious members of the Street Fighter roster set to join the battle royale arena.

According to numerous leaks and data-mining findings, it appears as if legendary fighters Ryu and Chun-Li are set to spearhead the latest crossover event, and will join the endless, relentless killin’ spree in a future update.

A number of tweets from eagle-eyed accounts (via Eurogamer) show the new Street Fighter skins, plus the high-quality renderings of both Ryu and Chun-Li, likely to sit within the Fortnite store in the near future. The animation below, for example, shows Chun-Li displaying her deadly Lightning Kick and Ryu showing off his Dragon Punch while shadow fighting.

Others leaks show the Street Fighter portal active within Fortnite and pathway to Suzaku Castle, which was Ryu’s home arena in Street Fighter 2. Another features distorted version of his audio theme from the game.

All of this seems pretty conclusive, doesn’t it? Either someone’s playing a pretty elaborate trick, or these Street Fighter legends will be available within Fortnite very soon.

Last month we learned that players from Manchester City and AC Milan were to become available within the game as part of a footy-themed update that also included Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus, West Ham United, Rangers and Celtic. We can imagine the Rangers vs Celtic battles could be pretty fun.

It follows the inclusion of the Master Chief from Halo, Kratos from God of War, and characters from The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead. In the past we’ve seen characters and items from Star Wars, the Marvel and DC universes, John Wick, Borderlands, Stranger Things, The NFL, Wreck It Ralph and many, many more.

