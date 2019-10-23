Here’s when you can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare across all platforms

Activision and Infinity Ward have detailed the launch timings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of its release later this week on all platforms.

The blockbuster shooter is poised to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25, arriving alongside a wonderful new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment: The Outer Worlds.

Intended as a reboot of Infinity Ward’s beloved 2007 classic, Modern Warfare is bound to be one of the year’s biggest games, and Activision is certainly treating it as such.

Writing in a recent blog post, the publisher detailed launch timings for the upcoming shooter across a number of platforms and territories, informing players exactly when they can jump in and start playing.

The above image details launch times across worldwide territories for the PC launch specifically. Players in the UK will be free to start the game at 02:00am on October 25, although the game itself (all 175GB of it) can be pre-loaded in advance, which is a massive relief.

For PS4 and Xbox One release timings, Activision has advised players to check their local digital marketplace for more specific instructions, or simply pick up a physical copy to avoid this kerfuffle altogether. This year’s instalment will have a solo campaign, online multiplayer and a new Special Ops mode.

Recently, Activision and Infinity Ward expanded upon how Modern Warfare will handle post-launch content and progression. All additional maps, modes, weapons and other such things will be free, although a Fortnite-esque Battle Pass system will be implemented after release.

We’ll be receiving Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at launch like many others and will have a full review coming your way next week. For now, here’s what I thought of the multiplayer beta:

‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare continues to impress me, and I’m smitten further now I’ve had significant hands-on time with the online multiplayer. Its back-to-basics approach combined with a revamped gameplay engine is a stroke of genius, showing what the shooter we grew up with is capable of with a modern coat of paint. ‘

