Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC, and they come with a few unexpected surprises.

The upcoming first-person shooter will require a minimum of 175GB of hard drive space, meaning most players will have to sacrifice a large portion of their memory allocation just to experience Infinity Ward’s latest effort.

To compare, last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 required a total of 112GB, which doesn’t account for additional updates or downloadable content after launch. Even compared to that, this is quite a hefty jump in necessary storage.

According to the official website, here are both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare:

Minimum –

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 67/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950

Storage: 175GB available hard drive space

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-630

Memory: 8GB Ram

Recommended –

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390/AMD Radeon RX 580

Storage: 175GB available hard drive space

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Processor

Memory: 12GB Ram

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is planned to launch on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. We poured hours into the recent multiplayer beta and came away pretty impressed. Here’s a glimpse at our hands-on preview:

“It continues to impress me, and I’m smitten further now I’ve had significant hands-on time with the online multiplayer. Its back-to-basics approach combined with a revamped gameplay engine is a stroke of genius, showing what the shooter we grew up with is capable of with a modern coat of paint.

My concerns with the graphical performance and monetisation tactics will become clearer with the full release, but I’m crossing my fingers these will either be addressed or handled with a grace that doesn’t ignite fan fury. If so, Infinity Ward is onto a winner.”

