Modern Warfare takes a page from Fortnite’s book with battle pass progression system

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only a few days away, so Infinity Ward and Activision have begun laying out their approach to post-launch content.

The duo have already confirmed they will be ditching the tried-and-true season pass and downloadable maps with this installment, opting instead for something similar to the likes of PUBG and Fortnite when it comes to progression.

New maps, weapons and modes will be made available for free to ensure the audience remains unified in the coming months, not torn apart because some players haven’t purchased the latest round of new content. It will also have a Battle Pass.

For context, a Battle Pass is a seasonal mode of progression which normally comes with 100 tiers, each of which providing players with unique rewards once reached.

Related: Best FPS Games

Speaking on the official website, Infinity Ward has confirmed the Battle Pass will be timed to live seasons with a ‘Free’ and ‘Premium’ variant available, the latter of which we assume requires further investment. Weapons, attachments and other gameplay modifications can be found in the free stream all players can access.

So it doesn’t provide anyone with an unfair advantage, the premium vein of content is purely cosmetic in nature. It’d be awful if those willing to spend extra money had an advantage over those who don’t, a critique some have thrown at Ghost Recon Breakpoint in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, the battle pass system won’t be ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s launch on October 25. Instead, it will be coming later this year once players have settled into the first-person shooter after a (hopefully) smooth launch.

Please know we are committed to delivering a fair system guided by the principles we’ve outlined here, and will continue to monitor feedback and player engagement to help us achieve that goal,” said Infinity Ward.

From what we’ve played of Modern Warfare, it’s shaping up to be a genuinely fresh first-person shooter with excellent multiplayer options. We haven’t gone hands-on with the campaign, but here’s hoping it provides a thrilling action blockbuster.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…