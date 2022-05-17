 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Mitchell and Brown’s latest TV is the perfect size for kitchens and bedrooms

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Screen sizes in the UK are on the march, they’re getting bigger and bigger, but Mitchell & Brown isn’t leaving the smaller sizes behind with its latest model.

The Bolton-based TV company has launched a 32-inch model that runs on Android TV and features the company’s near-borderless ‘Edge’ design, and is being framed as “ideal” fro secondary rooms in the home or as a monitor for the home office and gaming.

Android TV boasts a wide number of streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube, Disney+ and more, Freeview Play integration adds the UK catch-up and on-demand apps, and there’s Google Assistant for hands-free control of certain functions and asking queries like ‘what’s the weather like today?’

With a Full HD resolution (1080p), that’s better than some other 32-inch TVs such as Toshiba’s WK3C (which has a lower HD Ready or 720p resolution) although the Mitchell model lacks HDR support. The higher resolution should result in a crisper, more detailed picture, especially when viewed at closer distances. With a 180-degree viewing angle (pretty standard for any LED TV), content on the screen can be viewed from a wide-ish angle.

Connectivity includes three HDMI sockets, two USB ports, a digital optical output for a soundbar and a socket for headphones if you want some private listening. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is built-in, and the TV is packaged with a compact central stand for placement on smaller surfaces and VESA 75 fixings for putting it on a wall.

Dan Brown (not that one), Mitchell & Brown’s Director of Operations, said: “we love bringing big screen entertainment to the small screen, yet lots of customers simply don’t have the room for one of our 55in or 65in Smart TVs – especially if they are looking for a TV for the bedroom or home office. We wanted to bring all of the performance, features and contemporary design aspects of our flagship KBLA near borderless TV range to a much smaller screen size, and we are very pleased with the result. Our 32in Edge model is a stunning, fully-featured Smart TV wrapped up in a stylish and compact package that will fit in any room in the home.

With a SRP of £389 and a 7-year guarantee as standard, The Mitchell & Brown JB-32FH1811DSMAB is available now from independent electrical retailers and selected Euronics stores across the UK.

You might like…

Elon Musk demands proof of bot numbers before Twitter sale

Elon Musk demands proof of bot numbers before Twitter sale

Jon Mundy 32 mins ago
How to Watch Better Call Saul: Stream the final season’s sixth episode right now

How to Watch Better Call Saul: Stream the final season’s sixth episode right now

Thomas Deehan 41 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped for better telephoto than Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped for better telephoto than Galaxy S22 Ultra

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Apple testing out E-Ink display for foldable iPhone

Apple testing out E-Ink display for foldable iPhone

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Netflix planning live talent shows and stand-up comedy – report

Netflix planning live talent shows and stand-up comedy – report

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Apple launches iOS 15.5 and you should install it immediately – here’s why

Apple launches iOS 15.5 and you should install it immediately – here’s why

Chris Smith 15 hours ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.