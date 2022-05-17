Mitchell and Brown’s latest TV is the perfect size for kitchens and bedrooms

Screen sizes in the UK are on the march, they’re getting bigger and bigger, but Mitchell & Brown isn’t leaving the smaller sizes behind with its latest model.

The Bolton-based TV company has launched a 32-inch model that runs on Android TV and features the company’s near-borderless ‘Edge’ design, and is being framed as “ideal” fro secondary rooms in the home or as a monitor for the home office and gaming.

Android TV boasts a wide number of streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube, Disney+ and more, Freeview Play integration adds the UK catch-up and on-demand apps, and there’s Google Assistant for hands-free control of certain functions and asking queries like ‘what’s the weather like today?’

With a Full HD resolution (1080p), that’s better than some other 32-inch TVs such as Toshiba’s WK3C (which has a lower HD Ready or 720p resolution) although the Mitchell model lacks HDR support. The higher resolution should result in a crisper, more detailed picture, especially when viewed at closer distances. With a 180-degree viewing angle (pretty standard for any LED TV), content on the screen can be viewed from a wide-ish angle.

Connectivity includes three HDMI sockets, two USB ports, a digital optical output for a soundbar and a socket for headphones if you want some private listening. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is built-in, and the TV is packaged with a compact central stand for placement on smaller surfaces and VESA 75 fixings for putting it on a wall.

Dan Brown (not that one), Mitchell & Brown’s Director of Operations, said: “we love bringing big screen entertainment to the small screen, yet lots of customers simply don’t have the room for one of our 55in or 65in Smart TVs – especially if they are looking for a TV for the bedroom or home office. We wanted to bring all of the performance, features and contemporary design aspects of our flagship KBLA near borderless TV range to a much smaller screen size, and we are very pleased with the result. Our 32in Edge model is a stunning, fully-featured Smart TV wrapped up in a stylish and compact package that will fit in any room in the home.

With a SRP of £389 and a 7-year guarantee as standard, The Mitchell & Brown JB-32FH1811DSMAB is available now from independent electrical retailers and selected Euronics stores across the UK.