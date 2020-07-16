Mi Smart Band 5: Xiaomi unveils its latest fitness tracker

Xiaomi announced a slew of new updates to its product lines today and we were happy to see the Mi Smart Band 5 among them. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s new fitness tracker.

We loved how affordable and feature-packed the Mi Band 4 was, with our reviewer going so far as to call it the best cheap activity tracker available right now. Xiaomi has built upon the band for 2020, introducing a larger display, a 50% more accurate heart rate sensor and even a built-in period tracking app, to name a few key improvements.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Mi Smart Band 5, including how much it costs and when it will be available in the UK.

When will the Mi Smart Band 5 be released?

The Mi Smart Band 5 will launch in the UK on July 16, so you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on this incredibly affordable fitness tracker.

How much will the Mi Smart Band 5 cost?

The Mi Smart Band 5 has an RRP of just €39.99 (or around £36), with UK pricing to be confirmed on July 16.

What features will the Mi Smart Band 5 have?

The first difference you might notice about the Mi Smart Band 5 is that it has a 20% larger display than its predecessor. The fitness tracker has a large 1.1-inch colour AMOLED screen with over 65 band displays to choose from. You can even customise your display by entering editing mode and choosing the info that matters most to you.

The battery supports up to 14 days of continuous use. That’s actually a downgrade from the Mi Band 4’s 20 day battery, but the larger display and new features are arguably worth having to charge your wearable every two weeks instead of three and you can still glean 20 days using power-saving mode. One highly-requested upgrade comes in the form of Xiaomi no longer requiring you to take the tracker out of its band to charge. Instead, you can now simply snap it onto the charger via the magnetic back.

The Mi Smart Band 5 has a 5 ATM water resistance rating (up to 50 metres), meaning you can take it to the pool without any issues. The tracker comes with 11 home workout modes, including upgrades to indoor cycling, elliptical, yoga, rowing machine and jump rope, the latter of which will now automatically count your jumps.

The PPG heart rate sensor is up to 50% more accurate than that on its predecessor and you can now collect more data on your sleep status, stress levels and monthly cycles from your band. There is also a new Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) feature designed to help you better understand your health level.

You can even use your fitness tracker as a camera remote. Just pair it to your phone to snap pictures from afar with a single tap.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a black strap as default, but you can choose to customise your tracker with five other colour variations. Available colours include yellow, teal, navy blue, mint green, orange and black.

