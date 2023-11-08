Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meze Audio Empyrean II planar magnetic headphones announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Romanian high-end audio company Meze Audio has announced the Empyrean II, a new set of premium planar magnetic headphones with interchangeable earpads.

For this second generation set, Meze has refined the Isodynamic Hybrid Array driver design provided by partner Rinaro Isodynamics, which apparently results in a more neutral sound signature while retaining the brand’s “easy to listen to” character.

The company claims to have harnessed the driver and even made it more reliable in challenging acoustic environments.

In terms of design, the Meze Audio Empyrean II features a sleek black matte finish and silver accents, while it also features a redesigned art deco-inspired aluminium grille.

Meze Audio Empyrean II headphones with art deco design.

Comfort and customisation seems to be a focus here too, with two differing sets of earpads included so that you can secure your ideal fit. The new Duo Earpads appear to be the all-rounder of the two, made from a blend of leather and Alcantara and designed for a harmonious tonal balance.

The Angled Alcantara Earpads, on the other hand, are intended for the audiophiles out there. They sport an angled shape that creates more space inside the earpad, thus resulting in an airier sound with cleaner bass and improved midrange.

Such attention to detail and evident audiophile chops come at a price. The Meze Audio Empyrean II are available for pre-order from the Meze Audio website starting today at a price of $2999 / €2999 / £2749.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Meze brand, we can vouch for their audiophile credentials. We reviewed the Meze Audio Liric last year, and scored them a might 4.5 stars out of 5, praising their “excellent build quality and high levels of comfort,” as well as their “articulate and insightful sound”.

You might like…

Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto VI this week

Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto VI this week

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Apple Watch battery drain bug squished by new watchOS 10 update

Apple Watch battery drain bug squished by new watchOS 10 update

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Waze now warns how dangerous your drive is

Waze now warns how dangerous your drive is

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
iOS 18 may have hit early snags – here’s why you shouldn’t worry

iOS 18 may have hit early snags – here’s why you shouldn’t worry

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Samsung rolls out Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition premium stylus

Samsung rolls out Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition premium stylus

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
YouTube testing out new AI features in videos

YouTube testing out new AI features in videos

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.