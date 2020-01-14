Marvel’s Avengers has just suffered from a massive release date delay

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed by four months into September 2020.

Originally scheduled to launch on May 15, the delay was accompanied by a similar one applied to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which will now launch in the month of April.

Crystal Dynamics confirmed in a statement earlier today that Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on September 4, 2020. This is quite a significant delay, and a bit of a surprise if we’re being perfectly honest.

“At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020,” reads the official statement.

“The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologise for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”

Marvel’s Avengers will tell a completely original story in the iconic universe and will see you play as Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and Miss Marvel, all of which will be customisable in their own way with plentiful amounts of loot.

While it was subject to an underwhelming reveal, having played it we’re honestly excited to see what Crystal Dynamics has in store with its unusual blend of solo missions and online multiplayer.

“Square Enix has really turned me around on Marvel’s Avengers. An underwhelming debut has been remedied by diving into what really matters – how it feels to play the game and what players will be doing in the live-service environment,” reads our hands-on preview.

We’re confident this delay will be worth the wait, and should result in the finished product being even better than originally planned. Square Enix has confirmed it will continue to support the game with new heroes, loot and missions after launch, many of which will be completely free.

