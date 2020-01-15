Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle studio is hiring, could a sequel be on the way?

Ubisoft Milan, the studio behind Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, is currently hiring for a new project, meaning a sequel to the unusual crossover could be in the works.

The job listing in question is looking for a full-time 3D animator who will be working on a “mystery AAA game” at the studio, although it’s hard to parse exactly what it will be from the description alone:

“Ubisoft Milan is looking for talented 3D Animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious triple-A title.He/She will give life to our beloved characters creating high quality keyframe animations for bipeds and quadrupeds.He/she will also work closely with Game Designers, Artists and 3D Animators to integrate the work into the game and verifying that all the elements interact properly.”

Beyond Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft Milan has also worked on titles including Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Just Dance and Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. So, there’s always a possibility this job listing pertains to a different franchise altogether.

However, given the popularity of the weird yet wonderful Nintendo Switch crossover, we wouldn’t be hugely surprised if both Ubisoft and Nintendo wanted to take advantage and work on a sequel of sorts. We certainly wouldn’t say no, even if the image of Mario wielding a gun still haunts us.

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is yet another great Nintendo Switch exclusive, and one of the most original Mario titles we’ve seen in a long time. It may not do much outside of the core combat, but even that is enough to keep you entertained for its duration,” reads our 4/5 review.

Rumours are still abound that a Nintendo Switch 2 or Pro variant will be released throughout 2020, offering players an upgraded console with a number of new features. However, this is all speculation for now, with no official announcement being made. It hasn’t been too long since we received the Switch Lite, either.

