How to watch Man Utd vs Man City tonight – from anywhere

Aatif Sulleyman |

It’s Manchester derby day! Here’s how to tune in to Man Utd vs Man City this evening, no matter where you are.

Man Utd vs Man City kick-off time

  • For viewers based in the UK, the game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT.
  • For viewers based in the US, the game gets underway at 11:30am ET, or 8:30am PT.

Man Utd vs Man City TV channel

UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

How to live stream Man Utd vs Man City − even if you’re not in the UK

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Sports or Sky Go where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

ExpressVPN Private Internet Access (PIA) Windscribe Cyberghost
Score 4/5 4.4/5 4/5 4/5
Verdict Read our review Read our review Read our review Read our review
Price From £6.68/month From £2.74/month From $3.70 (£2.80)/month From £2.10/month
(1 year) (6 months) (1 year) (1 year)
Best for Privacy & international streaming Security Streaming and price Easy to use, international coverage
Simultaneous devices 5 10 Unlimited 7
ows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Blackberry, Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, Chrome, Firefox, Opera

Windows, Mac, Android, iOS

 Trial version? Yes Yes Yes Yes
Trial version? Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disclaimer We recommend VPNs for legal uses only. Streaming services should only be used within the terms of and conditions of the services. We do not approve illegal or unethical uses of VPN services, including piracy.
More info? Read all our Best VPN recommendations
