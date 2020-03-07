It’s Manchester derby day! Here’s how to tune in to Man Utd vs Man City this evening, no matter where you are.

Man Utd vs Man City kick-off time

For viewers based in the UK , the game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT.

, the game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT. For viewers based in the US, the game gets underway at 11:30am ET, or 8:30am PT.

Man Utd vs Man City TV channel

UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

Grab a Sky Sports Month Pass for just £19.99 a month for 6 months, saving over 40% Latest Now TV Sky Sports pass deals Pick up this Sky Sports pass for less with Now TV. Catch all the biggest Premier League fixtures, alongside loads of other sport, and save over 40%. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

How to live stream Man Utd vs Man City − even if you’re not in the UK

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Sports or Sky Go where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …