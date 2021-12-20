MacOS 12.2 fixes annoying MacBook Pro 2021 bug

The latest macOS Monterey 12.2 update is bringing much-needed improvement to ProMotion on MacBook Pro models.

Just a few days ago, Apple released the first beta of the macOS Monterey 12.2 update to developers, with feedback suggesting that it’s been successful in solving issues for ProMotion.

There have been reports of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops running smoother and seeing better scrolling while using apps like Safari since the new update came out, which means that ProMotion may finally work the way it was intended.

The latest MacBook Pro models feature Mini-LED Super Retina XDR displays that support refresh rates of up to 120Hz with the help of ProMotion. For anyone not in the loop, ProMotion is Apple’s version of an adaptive refresh rate that allows for higher refresh rates when gaming or watching media, and automatically switches back to lower refresh rates in order to save on battery when ProMotion is not needed.

However, when the Apple laptops were originally released, customers noticed that Mac apps, such as Safari, lacked support for 120Hz scrolling, which would make the experience feel less streamlined and fluid.

Apple also released a new version of Safari Technology Preview that was supposed to help resolve the issue, but reports were still rolling in that claimed it wasn’t working.

Thankfully, the latest macOS Monterey update seems to have addressed the issue head-on; first caught on Twitter, more people have started to report a better scrolling experience on the Safari app, with 9to5Mac confirming that the apps seem to be taking advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion technology.

Currently, macOS Monterey 12.2 is only available for developers to download, but the public beta will likely be released in the near future so all MacBook Pro owners will be able to try it out for themselves.