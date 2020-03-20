Logitech has unveiled a series of new keyboards that will let buyers add the newly unveiled iPad Pro‘s trackpad functionality to older Apple slates.

The Logitech Combo Touch case is a keyboard case with an integrated trackpad for the iPad (7th Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation) and the 2017 iPad Pro.

The trackpad allows iPad fans to navigate documents, highlight spreadsheet cells and copy and paste words as though they are using a laptop. It also brings multi-finger gesture controls to the iPad, allowing users to switch between apps by swiping, pinching and double-tapping.

There are some differences between this trackpad and a PC. For one, the cursor appears as a circle rather than an arrow and changes shape to highlight interface elements and apps to offer a more natural workflow.

The Combo Touch keyboard also features a row of shortcut keys, including home screen and search buttons, media controls, brightness controls and backlit brightness controls.

Combo Touch is compatible with Smart Connector so you’ll never need to charge it and features a 40 degree kickstand that can be used to prop the display up with or without the detachable keyboard. There’s even a place to store your Apple Pencil so you don’t lose it at the bottom of your bag when you’re on the go.

The Logitech keyboard brings Apple’s new iPad trackpad support to more models than just the iPad Pro 2020. The accessory is also more affordable than Apple’s Magic Keyboard, making it a better choice for tablet shoppers on a budget.

“The Combo Touch brings a new way to interact with iPad, giving you an on-screen cursor to edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations and to navigate in comfort with familiar gestures”, said Logitech VP of mobility Michele Hermann.

“Our new keyboard brings over 20 years of Logitech typing experience together with a trackpad, and is compatible with the Smart Connector for an all-new iPad experience”.

The Logitech Combo Touch for the iPad (7th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be available in May 2020 and is priced at $149.99. You’ll be able to grab your case from logitech.com and apple.com.

