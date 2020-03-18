Apple has just announced the iPad Pro 2020, its latest top-spec tablet, which offers several new features designed to enhance productivity more than ever.

The new iPad Pro 2020 runs on a new chipset, the Bionic A12Z, and offers an extra camera plus a LiDAR scanner for measuring distance. Further adjustments, including trackpad support and an a new keyboard accessory, make it clear that Apple is intending this device as a potential workstation alternative.

Available to order from today, the new 11-inch iPad Pro model has a starting price of £769, while the 12.9-inch variant starts from £969.

iPad Pro 2020: Release Date

The iPad Pro 2020 was announced on March 18, and was available to order direct from Apple on the very same day.

The device had initially been expected to make its debut at the Apple March Event, but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

iPad Pro 2020: Price

There are two screen size variants the iPad Pro 2020, with pricing as follows for the 11-inch models:

iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB: £769

iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB: £869

iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB: £1069

iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB: £1269

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch variants have the following prices:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB: £969

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB: £1069

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 512GB: £1269

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TB: £1469

iPad Pro 2020: Specs

At launch, Apple claimed that its new A12Z Bionic chip makes the iPad Pro “faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops”, making no secret of the target audience the brand has in its sights. This chipset has an eight-core GPU and an eight-core CPU, and Apple guarantees that it can deal with most demanding tasks such as editing 4K video or designing 3D models. Beyond sheer processing power, the all-round performance also promises to be impressive, with an estimated 10 hour battery life, and faster Wi-Fi connectivity and LTE than the previous generation.

Though lacking in technical details at this stage, the audio set-up of the new tablet is also reportedly set for a boost. The iPad Pro has five “studio-quality” microphones for clean audio capture, and for playback there are four speakers that automatically adjust to suit the orientation of the tablet depending on how you hold it.

iPad Pro 2020: Display

The screen is often the main attraction of a new iPad, and this generation is no different. Available in two sizes, 11-inches or 12.9-inches, both variants offer an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that has P3 wide colour support and a variable display refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and responsiveness.

This device should offer a great screen experience even when outside or under direct sunlight, thanks to True Tone (automatically adjustable colour temperature), high brightness, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

iPad Pro 2020: Camera

This new iPad Pro has also increased its photographic versatility with an extra camera sensor. Along with the 12-megapixel wide angle snapper, there’s also a 10-megapixel ultrawide lens for shots with a wider field of view. This should also allow for simultaneous multi-camera usage as we’ve seen with smartphones in the iPhone 11 series.

The LiDAR Scanner is one of Apple’s proudest boasts about the new device, and that’s because it should enhance the Augmented Reality capabilities of the iPad Pro. It can measure the distance to objects up to 5 metres away, and it does so at “nano-second speeds”. Consequently this new feature is set to improve the Measure app which can calculate the height of people and objects, and it brings more information on depth points to the ARKit app, which can therefore create a more detailed depth framework for running Augmented Reality.

iPad Pro 2020: Software

Another headlining feature of the iPad Pro is its trackpad support. With this option, a cursor appears as a circle that can highlight user interface elements, texts fields and apps. This is supposed to give “a more natural typing experience and added precision for tasks such as writing and selecting text, working with spreadsheets and pro workflows”, particularly in conjunction with the iWork app suite (which consists of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). Taken with Apple’s comparison of its processing power to a Windows PC, it’s clear that the brand is serious about marketing the device as an alternative workstation.

iPad Pro 2020: Magic Keyboard

On top of changes to the device itself, Apple has also introduced a new accessory called the Magic Keyboard. It attaches magnetically, and gives the appearance of floating; the stand is adjustable for a 130-degree field of view, and the full-size keyboard has backlit keys and a scissor response mechanism upon typing.

