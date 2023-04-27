 large image

Loewe’s klang bar3 mr aims to conquer your living room’s home cinema

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Can you hear that sound? That’s the sound of Loewe klang bar3 mr soundbar filling your living room with its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

2023 sees Loewe celebrate their 100th birthday, and this oddly monikered bar sees the German brand expand its soundbar portfolio with a compact 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos offering. Inside its chassis are seven front-firing speakers and two built-in subwoofers, powered by 360 watts of power.

Loewe describe this new bar as a versatile effort as it can be expanded to fir within a 5.1 set-up if connected to one of Loewe’s range of multiroom speakers, “as well as any modern or classic active speaker”.

This level of connectivity to active speakers is said to be unique to the klang bar3 mr, as it boasts an integrated 5.1 AV receiver with cinch sockets to ensure a connection with speakers from other manufacturers.

Dolby Atmos is supported, along with DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X and DTS:X plus there’s room for multi-room shenanigans with AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DTS Play-Fi and Loewe Wireless Digital Audiolink. Physical connectivity sees three HDMI ports included, with support for eARC, 4K pass-through as well as an optical input.

Loewe klang bar3mr diagonal
credit: Loewe

With dimensions of 950 x 68 x 160mm, this soundbar is designed to work best smaller TVs around the 43-inch size, though to get the best audio performance, your TV will need to boast an eARC compatible HDMI port to listen to higher quality soundtracks such as Dolby Atmos.

Pricing for the klang bar3 bar is £999 / €999, and availability begins April 2023 from authorised retailers.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor.

