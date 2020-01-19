Liverpool vs Man United Live Stream — How to watch the game wherever you are

Liverpool vs Man United on Sunday remains a high-stakes encounter, despite the fact that this weekend’s fixture won’t greatly change the Premier League landscape. Here’s our guide to how to watch the game, on any device, wherever you are.

The rivals have plenty of history and United will hope they can go against the grain this weekend and get a result. They sit in fifth, with 34 points, which compares rather poorly to Liverpool’s first place tally of 61 points, whichever way you look at it.

Liverpool vs Man United kick-off time

The game gets underway at 4:30pm GMT at Anfield. It’s the perfect way to round off your weekend.

Liverpool vs Man United TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky, on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can watch the game with a Now TV Sports day pass.

Liverpool vs United Live Stream — How to watch online wherever you are

Sky customers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Simply download the app and sign in with your Sky ID.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Liverpool vs United match preview

Liverpool are league leaders and heavy favourites going into this fixture. United have been inconsistent in their recent performances but will take confidence from winning their last two games, against Wolves in mid-week and Norwich last weekend.

Last weekend Liverpool dispatched Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, with Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal ultimately proving the difference in a 1-0 win. That meant Liverpool reached a record-breaking milestone of 20 wins from their first 21 games.

Liverpool fans will no doubt expect to take three points at home on Sunday, but Manchester United are the only team not to have been beaten by Klopp’s side in that 21-game run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, in his midweek news conference, that United need a performance on the same level as their win over Manchester City in December, or their famous comeback against PSG last season. As a result of on-going injury issues in the squad, a performance on that level seems unlikely. Especially given that Marcus Rashford, United’s leading goal-scorer, picked up a knock against Wolves on Wednesday.

However, there remains a very slim chance that Rashford could appear on Sunday. Solskjaer was uncertain when he addressed the press.

However, one or two statistics remain in United’s favour: Firstly, they’re still unbeaten by the top four sides in the league this season. Secondly, Liverpool have only won one of their last 11 Premier League games against Manchester United. It’s proof that the game certainly provides the motivation needed for United to step up their game, but they will need to on Sunday.

