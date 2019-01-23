LG G8 teaser brings back bad memories of the Galaxy S4

The LG G8 is expected to launch at MWC 2019 next month, and the South Korean firm’s freshly released teaser for the event − called ‘LG Premiere’ − has raised eyebrows.

LG posted a short video to YouTube this week, confirming that we can expect a major announcement on February 24. It’s only 13 seconds long, but it’s safe to say those 13 seconds make a hell of an impact.

“Goodbye Touch,” it proclaims, as a hand swipes right, then left, over a piece of paper. It then pushes the paper away. Then it swipes right again, for good measure.

Though LG is yet to reveal what will be announced at MWC, it’s widely believed that the rumoured LG G8 will be the main focus of its press conference.

And the top comment under LG’s video (at the time of publication) probably sums up people’s feelings best.

“Please don’t tell me you’re going to implement the palm swipes gestures from the Galaxy S4 into the next LG G8!” wrote Simon Winston. “That would be a horrible idea.”

We weren’t exactly the biggest fans of the Samsung Galaxy S4’s gesture controls. As we wrote in our review: “If you’re being very kind you could call Smart Scroll, Smart Pause, Air View and Air Gesture innovative. If you’re being cruel you could call them gimmicky bloatware.”

It continues: “They’re not quite intuitive enough and sometimes actually make using the phone trickier than when they’re turned off. Within a few weeks we had disabled them all and we’re much happier with the experience the Galaxy S4 provides.”

Unfortunately for LG, many of its recent smartphone efforts have largely passed under the radar, with the company having fallen well behind the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Apple, OnePlus and other major players.

While many of us have bad memories of gesture controls on smartphones, this is certainly one way of getting people talking again.

How do you feel about LG’s teaser? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.